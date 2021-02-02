When is Firefly Lane on Netflix?

Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl produces and stars in Netflix‘s brand new adaptation Firefly Lane, in which she teams up with co-lead Sarah Chalke (Scrubs).

The two actresses play Tully and Kate, two very different women who have been best friends from childhood, before working in journalism.

As adults, each possesses what the other woman desires: while the caustic Tully (Heigl) is an isolated but famous talk-show host, Kate (Chalke) has a family but lacks the glamorous career they both once aspired to.

“Tully was a little scary for me,” Heigl recently said of her character, explaining: “One reason was that she could come off as unlikable. That kind of confidence often treads on other peoples’ toes and certainly treads on Kate’s.”

Speaking to Forbes, she continued: “I tend to like to play the really likeable characters. I want people to like me.”

Based on Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, the show will chart the two women’s friendship over the course of four decades, including fall-outs, make-ups, mutual jealousy, and love.

Read on for everything you need to know about Firefly Lane.

When is Firefly Lane on TV?

Netflix’s official teaser trailer for Firefly Lane reveals that it will premiere on Wednesday 3rd February 2020.

Firefly Lane cast

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star respectively as Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, ‘odd-couple’ best friends at high school and beyond.

The Firefly Lane cast also includes Beau Garrett, Roan Curtis as Young Kate, and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully.

Firefly Lane plot

Beginning in 1974 when both friends are teenagers, introvert Kate Mularkey is shocked when the coolest girl in school, Tully Hart, moves in across the street and strikes up a friendship with her.

As she grows up Tully, who has never gotten over her mother leaving the family home, uses men and then a high-stakes career to sustain her need for approval. But when she takes a moment to pause and look around her, she finds she’s plagued by loneliness.

Meanwhile Kate only wants a family, and is determined to settle down. However, when she is granted her wish, she finds that she envies the jet-setting lifestyle that Tully now leads.

Together they experience the highs and lows of life, from Tully’s unexpected fame as a reporter, to Kate’s experience of motherhood (and occasionally crippling jealousy over her glamorous best friend) – until tragedy strikes in the present day.

Firefly Lane trailer

The first official teaser trailer for Firefly Lane dropped in early December 2020.

The official full-length trailer followed in January 2020, and you can watch it here:

