Who dies in Firefly Lane? Book’s ending explained

Netflix series Firefly Lane, a ten-part adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, ended on a huge cliffhanger – and kept viewers guessing up until the last second about whose funeral was taking place in various flash-forward scenes.

We also know that some mysterious incident has caused a major rift between our two heroines and best friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke).

Read on for everything you need to know about the Firefly Lane finale and what happens in the book.

Who dies in Firefly Lane?

The final, 10th episode of Firefly Lane teased a funeral taking place in 2005 – and it was left unclear whose funeral it was right up until the end of episode ten.

It was revealed that it was Kate’s father who had passed away, but that Kate and Tully were now estranged following some unknown, devastating betrayal on Tully’s part.

Standing outside the church, Kate tells her former best friend that no one – least of all her – wants her at the funeral, even as Tully begs to be forgiven for the mysterious event that tore them apart.

However, we know that the betrayal took place sometime during 2004-2005, as another clip in the episode saw the pair happily sipping champagne on New Year’s Eve 2003.

Of course, from the novel Firefly Lane we know that Tully doesn’t die – but that (spoiler alert!) Kate does die at the end of the book, leaving her daughter Marah and her best friend completely devastated.

Does Tully die in Firefly Lane?

No, Tully doesn’t die at the end of Firefly Lane. However, we learn that a betrayal of trust threatens to undo the decades-long bond between them – and that Tully was the one who committed it.

Could Tully have slept (again) with Johnny Ryan, Kate’s long-term love interest and ex-husband?

Does Johnny Ryan die in Firefly Lane?

Johnny Ryan, played by Ben Lawson in the Firefly Lane cast, is Kate’s ex-husband and Tully’s producer (whom she also slept with, back in the 80s).

However, he leaves Tully’s talk-show to become a wartime correspondent in Iraq, fulfilling the dream he had back when he was Kate and Tully’s boss.

However, we see his team get caught up in an explosion, and it’s left unclear whether or not Johnny survived the incident, or if he will suffer life-changing injuries.

Is there a Firefly sequel?

Yes, there is a sequel to the best-selling book Firefly Lane: the novel Fly Away.

You can read more about what happens in Fly Away here.

You can buy Firefly Lane and Fly Away by Kristin Hannah here.