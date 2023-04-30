The series is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, and Maggie Friedman revealed in a recent interview with The Wrap why the ending is the perfect conclusion to the story.

The showrunner of the recently concluded Netflix drama Firefly Lane has revealed that it was very important for the show's finale to "stay true" to the ending of the book on which it's based.

“I thought it was such a beautiful ending," she said of a scene at Kate's funeral that sees Tully dancing to ABBA's Dancing Queen. "I love ‘Dancing Queen.’ It was so great that we were able to get the rights to use it and we use it multiple times in that last episode.

"There was something about the way that the book ended, that you know it feel free to just stay true to that and come full circle. And to see that totally. We know that it’s so sad, but [Kate’s] going to be with [Tully] always.”

She added: “Now she finally has grown in a way where she could be having an emotionally intimate relationship with somebody besides Kate. It gave [Kate] the freedom to let go.

"And then in that moment, you know, Tully goes inside, it’s Kate’s last moment to assess her life and communing with nature and just have appreciation for who she is and where she’s been and where she is at this moment.”

In a previous interview with Glamour, Freidman had revealed that the show's second season was originally set to consist of only 10 episodes, but she was able to convince Netflix executives to extend that in order to do the story justice.

"I know exactly what I want it to be," she said at the time. "I just want to make sure that we get there and don’t end on a cliffhanger and then something happens and we don’t complete it.' I wanted to make sure that I got to tell the full story."

