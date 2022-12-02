The first half of the show's super-sized send-off is streaming now, while the remaining eight episodes will follow at a later date.

There was good and bad news for aficionados of Netflix 's touching comedy-drama Firefly Lane back in October, with the streaming service confirming that the series would return for a second season... which would also serve as the show's final outing.

Fans will recall that season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, with best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) having fallen out after Tully did something unforgivable to Kate – but what?

Season 2 also sees Kate grapple with the painful aftermath of husband Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talkshow and must start her career over from the bottom.

This leads Tully to search for answers about who she is and where she came from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her mother.

Meanwhile, in flashbacks to the 1980s, we see the origins of Kate and Johnny's romance and learn more about the early days of Tully's career as she spars with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz, while further back in the 1970s, a teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane...

If you've already binge-watched the eight new episodes that just landed on Netflix, here's the latest on the show's swan song.

Sarah Chalke as Kate and Katherine Heigl as Tully in season 2 of Firefly Lane. Netflix

Netflix is yet to officially announce when the remaining eight episodes of Firefly Lane's second season will land on the platform – though we do know it'll be sometime in 2023.

Given that season 2, part 1 dropped in early December 2022, the odds are good that fans won't have to wait longer than 12 months for the final instalment.

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 cast

Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully in season 2 of Firefly Lane. DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

You can expect the main Firefly Lane cast to return for the concluding half of season 2, both in scenes set in the early 2000s and in flashbacks to decades earlier.

The full cast of series regulars is as follows:

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Ali Skovbye as teenage Tully

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Roan Curtis as teenage Kate

Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Kate's husband

Beau Garrett as Cloud, Tully's mother

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan, Kate and Johnny's daughter

Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz

New additions to the cast in season 2 included: India de Beaufort (as Charlotte), Greg Germann (as Benedict), and Jolene Purdy (as Justine).

Is there a Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for Firefly Lane season 2 on 2nd November 2022, exactly one month prior to the launch of season 2, part 1 on the streaming platform.

You can watch the teaser above.

Will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?

Sadly not – the show is set to end for good after the 16-episode season 2.

There's likely a good reason for that, though – author Kristin Hannah's original novel Firefly Lane, published in 2008, brings the story of Kate and Tully's friendship to a definitive end, with season 2, part 2 presumably reaching the end of that story.

What happens at the end of Firefly Lane?

From this point on, we'll be delving into major book spoilers – so fair warning, do not read beyond this point if you haven't read the Firefly Lane novel and don't want it spoiled for you!

Ready? Here we go...

In a tragic twist, the conclusion to Firefly Lane sees Kate diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer. Though Tully is away on a reporting trip when Kate receives the diagnosis, she returns and heads immediately to Kate's hospital bed, with the two old friends repairing their relationship just before Kate dies.

A follow-up novel, 2013's Fly Away, takes place in the aftermath of Kate's death and explores the impact it has on Tully, Johnny, and Kate and Johnny's daughter Marah.

