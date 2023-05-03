Firefly Lane soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix series
Music plays an important role in the Netflix drama.
The second and final season of Firefly Lane has landed on Netflix, bringing the friendship saga between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) to a heartbreaking end.
Based on the 2008 novel of the same name, the show follows the pair through the ‘70s, ‘80s and in 2003 – and as the series switches timelines, music plays an important role in setting the mood and tone of each decade.
This was the also case in the original novel, which featured Kate and Tully listening to a number of songs, several of which made it into the Netflix series.
Read on for everything you need to know about Firefly Lane's soundtrack.
Firefly Lane on Netflix: season 2 soundtrack
Episode 16
Dancing Queen - ABBA
Homeward Bound - Annalisa Tornfelt (Simon & Garfunkel cover)
Blues Run the Game - Laura Marling (Jackson C Frank cover)
Episode 15
She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked) - Carl Carlton
Chandelier - Sia
Episode 14
Mandy - Cast (Barry Manilow cover)
Chapel of Love - The Dixie Cups (instrumental cover)
Time After Time (wedding version) - The Chillest (Cyndi Lauper cover)
Push It - Salt-N-Pepa
Episode 13
Blinded by the Light - Manfred Mann
Landslide - Fleetwood Mac
Episode 12
Only You - Yahoo
Episode 11
Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell
Episode 10
(Don’t Fear) the Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
Episode 9
Dido’s Lament - Simone Dinnerstein and Tift Merritt
Where Evil Grows - The Poppy Family
The First Cut Is the Deepest - Sheryl Crow
The Scientist - Coldplay
Episode 8
Accused of Stealing - The Delgados
So Sorry - Feist
Episode 7
How Will I Know - Whitney Houston
Ain’t Nobody - Chaka Khan
Episode 6
Milkshake - Kelis
Magic Man - Heart
Is That All There Is - Peggy Lee
Episode 5
La Di Da Di - Slick Rick and Doug E Fresh
Are You Ready for the Sex Girls - Gleaming Spires
Ask Me No Question - Bridget St John
Episode 4
Funny How Time Slips Away - Willie Nelson
I’m Every Woman - Whitney Houston
Here - Luscious Jackson
Houses - Elyse Weinberg
Episode 3
Closer to Fine - Indigo Girls
My Sharona - The Knack
Finally - CeCe Peniston
Let’s Go Down - Terry Reid
Episode 2
I Got a Name - Jim Croce
Summer Time - The Pretty Things
Jesus Is Just Alright - The Doobie Brothers
The Virgin - Gene Clark
Can’t Find My Way Home - Blind Faith
Episode 1
Love Will Keep Us Together - Captain & Tennille
Sternenhimmel - Hubert Kemmler, Ulrich Herter, Claus Zundel
True Colors - Cyndi Lauper
Firefly Lane on Netflix: season 1 soundtrack
Episode 10
This Woman’s Work - Kate Bush
Auld Lang Syne - Sarah Simmons
Never Tear Us Apart - Paloma Faith
Love Showdown - Amuzement Park
Episode 9
Crazy - Patsy Cline
I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor as sung by Brandon Jay McLaren
Tubthumping - Chumbawamba as sung by Sarah Chalke
Time Travel Is Lonely - John Vanderslice
Lucky Lady Love - Penny Lane
Silent Night - Sinéad O'Connor
Strong Beat - Silvano D’Auria
Episode 8
Everybody Got Their Something - Nikka Costa
Sold Me Down the River - Silverhead
Big Sur - David Wax Museum
Your Love - Battle & Humphrey
Slave of Love - Goldberg
Sister Christian - Night Ranger
Only Yesterday - Thelma Jones
Episode 7
Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
True - Spandau Ballet
Burning Up - Donnell Pitman
Why Can’t I Touch It - Buzzcocks
Brotherman - The Final Solution
On Saturday Afternoons in 1963 - Rickie Lee Jones
Episode 6
No Matter What - Badfinger
Hey Ya! - Outkast
Beri-Beri - Kleenex
Reggae on Sunset - Dhaima
Episode 5
Coming Around Again - Carly Simon
When We Get Hot - Melissa
Episode 4
Star - Randy Coleman
We Got the Beat - The Go-Go’s
I Love You - Karriem
Love to Love You Baby - Donna Summer
Something Old, Something New - Lonnie Russ
Time After Time - Eva Cassidy
Episode 3
Superstar - Jamelia
You’re All I Need to Make It - Johnson, Hawkins, Tatum & Durr
My My My - Elyse Weinberg
Hello New York - Silverhead
The Air That I Breathe - The Hollies
Slow Down - Vicki Lynn
You’re the Only Thing I’ve Got Going for Me - Bill Wright
Tinkertoy Tomorrow - Milk ’N’ Cookies
The Ballroom Blitz - The Sweet
The Three O’Clock - I Go Wild
Episode 2
Time’s Up - TNS
Hungry Like the Wolf - Duran Duran
Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ - The Velvet Underground
Perfection - Future Primitive
Look What You Broke Again - Danny Wilde
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police
Episode 1
Time in a Bottle - Megan O’Neill
Magic Man - Heart
She Turns My Radio On - Jim Ford
Shifting Sands - The West Coast Pop Experimental Band
You’re the One - Nikki & the Corvettes
She Couldn’t Say No - 145
Rush - Jesus Wayne
We Got the Neutron Bomb - The Weirdos
Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John
