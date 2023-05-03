Based on the 2008 novel of the same name, the show follows the pair through the ‘70s, ‘80s and in 2003 – and as the series switches timelines, music plays an important role in setting the mood and tone of each decade.

This was the also case in the original novel, which featured Kate and Tully listening to a number of songs, several of which made it into the Netflix series.

Read on for everything you need to know about Firefly Lane's soundtrack.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Firefly Lane on Netflix: season 2 soundtrack

Episode 16

Dancing Queen - ABBA

Homeward Bound - Annalisa Tornfelt (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

Blues Run the Game - Laura Marling (Jackson C Frank cover)

Episode 15

She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked) - Carl Carlton

Chandelier - Sia

Episode 14

Mandy - Cast (Barry Manilow cover)

Chapel of Love - The Dixie Cups (instrumental cover)

Time After Time (wedding version) - The Chillest (Cyndi Lauper cover)

Push It - Salt-N-Pepa

Episode 13

Katherine Heigl as Tully in Firefly Lane.

Blinded by the Light - Manfred Mann

Landslide - Fleetwood Mac

Episode 12

Only You - Yahoo

Episode 11

Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell

Episode 10

(Don’t Fear) the Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult

Episode 9

Dido’s Lament - Simone Dinnerstein and Tift Merritt

Where Evil Grows - The Poppy Family

The First Cut Is the Deepest - Sheryl Crow

The Scientist - Coldplay

Episode 8

Accused of Stealing - The Delgados

So Sorry - Feist

Episode 7

How Will I Know - Whitney Houston

Ain’t Nobody - Chaka Khan

Episode 6

Katherine Heigl as Tully and Ignacio Serricchio as Danny in Firefly Lane season 2. Netflix

Milkshake - Kelis

Magic Man - Heart

Is That All There Is - Peggy Lee

Episode 5

La Di Da Di - Slick Rick and Doug E Fresh

Are You Ready for the Sex Girls - Gleaming Spires

Ask Me No Question - Bridget St John

Episode 4

Funny How Time Slips Away - Willie Nelson

I’m Every Woman - Whitney Houston

Here - Luscious Jackson

Houses - Elyse Weinberg

Episode 3

Closer to Fine - Indigo Girls

My Sharona - The Knack

Finally - CeCe Peniston

Let’s Go Down - Terry Reid

Episode 2

I Got a Name - Jim Croce

Summer Time - The Pretty Things

Jesus Is Just Alright - The Doobie Brothers

The Virgin - Gene Clark

Can’t Find My Way Home - Blind Faith

Episode 1

Love Will Keep Us Together - Captain & Tennille

Sternenhimmel - Hubert Kemmler, Ulrich Herter, Claus Zundel

True Colors - Cyndi Lauper

Firefly Lane on Netflix: season 1 soundtrack

Episode 10

This Woman’s Work - Kate Bush

Auld Lang Syne - Sarah Simmons

Never Tear Us Apart - Paloma Faith

Love Showdown - Amuzement Park

Episode 9

Crazy - Patsy Cline

I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor as sung by Brandon Jay McLaren

Tubthumping - Chumbawamba as sung by Sarah Chalke

Time Travel Is Lonely - John Vanderslice

Lucky Lady Love - Penny Lane

Silent Night - Sinéad O'Connor

Strong Beat - Silvano D’Auria

Episode 8

Greg Germann as Binswanger and Mark Brandon as Dick Chapman in Firefly Lane season 2. Netflix

Everybody Got Their Something - Nikka Costa

Sold Me Down the River - Silverhead

Big Sur - David Wax Museum

Your Love - Battle & Humphrey

Slave of Love - Goldberg

Sister Christian - Night Ranger

Only Yesterday - Thelma Jones

Episode 7

Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

True - Spandau Ballet

Burning Up - Donnell Pitman

Why Can’t I Touch It - Buzzcocks

Brotherman - The Final Solution

On Saturday Afternoons in 1963 - Rickie Lee Jones

Episode 6

No Matter What - Badfinger

Hey Ya! - Outkast

Beri-Beri - Kleenex

Reggae on Sunset - Dhaima

Episode 5

Coming Around Again - Carly Simon

When We Get Hot - Melissa

Episode 4

Star - Randy Coleman

We Got the Beat - The Go-Go’s

I Love You - Karriem

Love to Love You Baby - Donna Summer

Something Old, Something New - Lonnie Russ

Time After Time - Eva Cassidy

Episode 3

Superstar - Jamelia

You’re All I Need to Make It - Johnson, Hawkins, Tatum & Durr

My My My - Elyse Weinberg

Hello New York - Silverhead

The Air That I Breathe - The Hollies

Slow Down - Vicki Lynn

You’re the Only Thing I’ve Got Going for Me - Bill Wright

Tinkertoy Tomorrow - Milk ’N’ Cookies

The Ballroom Blitz - The Sweet

The Three O’Clock - I Go Wild

Episode 2

Time’s Up - TNS

Hungry Like the Wolf - Duran Duran

Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ - The Velvet Underground

Perfection - Future Primitive

Look What You Broke Again - Danny Wilde

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police

Episode 1

Time in a Bottle - Megan O’Neill

Magic Man - Heart

She Turns My Radio On - Jim Ford

Shifting Sands - The West Coast Pop Experimental Band

You’re the One - Nikki & the Corvettes

She Couldn’t Say No - 145

Rush - Jesus Wayne

We Got the Neutron Bomb - The Weirdos

Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John

You can buy Firefly Lane and Fly Away by Kristin Hannah here. Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.