The series charts their relationship from its formation in their teenage years all the way through to adulthood, when difficult events risk tearing them apart forever.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Firefly Lane season 2 part 2, which brings the tumultuous story of friends Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) to an end.

The brand new teaser offers a preview of the final episodes which look to be an emotional rollercoaster as it hops through time to different stages of their lives.

In the later part, we see that Kate has been diagnosed with cancer, with the life-changing revelation prompting her to finally reach out to the friend she became estranged from many years earlier.

Watch the Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 trailer below:

Firefly Lane season 2 kicked off in December 2022 by dropping its first nine episodes, with Netflix opting to hold the remaining seven chapters – keeping fans in suspense for several months.

We now know that the final episodes will drop on Thursday 27th April 2023, with other storylines to be addressed including Tully's trip to Antarctica and the seemingly doomed romance between Kate and Theo (Oliver Rice).

Read more:

Netflix is splitting its major seasons into multiple parts increasingly often – with the streamer taking a similar approach with other releases including You and Stranger Things – likely to increase their impact over a longer stretch of time.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.