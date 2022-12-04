Sarah Chalke, who stars as Kate in the drama, has revealed that filming the "intimidating" final scene – which saw her character learn about her cancer diagnosis – was "really, really tough".

New episodes of Firefly Lane landed on Netflix on Friday 2nd December and if you're yet to binge the first part of season 2, then make sure to stock up on tissues for the mid-season finale!

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

In season 2, fans discovered that childhood best friends Kate and Tully (played by Katherine Heigl) had fallen out after Tully drove her car after drinking a few glasses of wine, with Kate's daughter Marah also in the car.

The vehicle crashed, with the pair winding up in hospital.

Sarah Chalke as Kate and Katherine Heigl as Tully in Firefly Lane Netflix

While Kate initially ignored Tully's attempts to apologise and pushed her out of her life, she turned up on Tully's doorstep following her cancer diagnosis – only to discover that her former best friend had just embarked on a trip to Antarctica.

Speaking to Deadline about the final scenes, Chalke said that while she knew what was coming as she had read the original Kristin Hannah book, the script made her cry: "It was really beautifully written. Obviously, I had some trepidation about shooting it. It was quite an emotional day.

"The director was Michael Spiller, who I've known for a few decades, he was one of our favourite Scrubs directors."

She added that Spiller wanted Coldplay's The Scientist to play throughout the scene.

"So as we were doing all the scenes, walking down the street, he was playing the song, and then he ended up getting the song [cleared], which was amazing as it fit so beautifully for that whole scene," she said.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"But yes, it was really, really tough. Nobody is not touched by cancer in their family. I lost my grandmother and my aunt, lots of crew members have shared their stories with me, so it was quite an emotional, moving experience."

More like this

Chalke also discussed the daunting storyline in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: So playing that scene and other ones to come, you are looking into the eyes of all these people you've gotten to know quite well and know what they've been through. So there was definitely some emotional days on the set."

The Maggie Friedman drama is set to to wrap up in 2023, with season 2 part 2 continuing to tell the story of Kate and Tully's friendship over the course of several decades.

Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix, with season 2 part 2 arriving in 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or check out our Drama hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.