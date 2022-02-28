Already the number one streamed series in the UK (as of February 28th), the epic action drama, which is set in the early 11th century, follows the heroic adventures of some of the most legendary Vikings, including explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Vikings Valhalla, the anticipated spin-off to Vikings, has been a huge success on Netflix since it arrived on February 25.

With tensions bubbling over between the Vikings and the English royals, the three Vikings embark on a journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields as they fight a bloody battle for survival and glory.

Based on a blend of history and mythology, the series begins over a hundred years after the end of the original series, with Netflix describing it as a new adventure that mixies "historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action".

After a dramatic and brutal finale, fans are eager for news on when we can expect season 2. We take a look at everything we know about a second series series below.

Vikings Valhalla season 2 release date speculation

Viking fans rejoice, as the drama will be back for a second season - it's already been filmed, with production wrapping in November 2021. The official date hasn't been confirmed yet, so we will keep you posted. However, we're predicting its return to Netflix in early 2023.

Meanwhile, show-runner Jeb Stuart recently revealed he is working on season 3 already, and that he originally pitched the drama as "as a multi-season thing,"

"We're already in prep on season 3," Stuart told EW. "There's a lot under the dam already that is exciting and big. We've got several great characters and we've got stories in different countries and things like that. I think that you almost need to be able look over the horizon."

He continued: "When I was out pitching it, I was trying to pitch it as a multi-season thing, because that way I can develop those characters in the storylines over a longer, longer throw. It wasn't like, 'What can we do with the Vikings this year?' Because those characters really do have not just emotional arcs, they have literally historical arcs. You can't just get to theme tomorrow or next year."

Vikings: Valhalla. (L to R) Frida Gustavsson as Freydis in episode 101 of Vikings: Valhalla. Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

In 2019, Deadline reported that Netflix had ordered 24 episodes of Vikings Valhalla, although a third season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Vikings Valhalla season 2 cast

Fans can expect the return of Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson.

Vikings: Valhalla. (L to R) Bradley Freegard as Canute in episode 104 of Vikings: Valhalla. Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

It's also likely that Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson's Olaf will be back too, along with Soren Pilmark as King Forkbeard and Bradley Freegard as King Canute.

Is there a trailer for Vikings Valhalla season 2?

While we know that a second season is underway, there's no trailer to whet our appetite just yet. Netflix usually releases a trailer a month or so before they launch the series, so we'll have to be patient for now. We'll keep you posted.

Vikings: Valhalla is available to stream on Netflix now.