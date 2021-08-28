The Umbrella Academy wraps filming on season 3: “Our best season yet”

It’s good news for fans of The Umbrella Academy: season three has wrapped, which means it won’t be much longer before it lands on Netflix.

The news was confirmed via a video on showrunner Steve Blackman’s Instagram page. In it, cast members including Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves) and David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), confirm the status of the upcoming third season.

“I don’t think the world’s ready for this,” star Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison on the series, teases. “I think it’s our best season yet.”

The third season began filming in February 2021, but COVID-19 protocols meant production was slower than usual.

A release date has yet to be announced, though it’s possible it could be confirmed for later this year during Netflix’s upcoming TUDUM event.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows the superpowered Hargreeves siblings. Season one ended with them going back in time, with season two placing them in the ’60s.

It looks like time travelling will still play a big part in the third series, with the season two finale revealing the siblings are now in an alternate timeline and introducing the mysterious Sparrow Academy.

“There’s a whole host of new characters potentially, and new relationships, and a whole new world again,” Hopper told RadioTimes.com last summer. “That’s what I love about each season – it puts us into a whole new world and presses the reset button again, rather than just carrying on where we left off.”

