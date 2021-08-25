Netflix announces virtual TUDUM event featuring exclusive first-looks and panels on Stranger Things, The Witcher and many more

We are about to learn a lot more about some of our favourite Netflix shows and movies as there is a special virtual event being held on 25th September called TUDUM – which is how Netflix has decided to spell the noise it makes when you load it up.

Some of the biggest names from some of their most beloved titles will be on hand to give us all the gossip and teases for what is to come in what seems to be Netflix’s very own Comic Con, which we can all enjoy from the comfort of our own sofas.

From Stranger Things to Bridgerton and Army of Thieves, there will be a lot going on and more entertainment news than we have ever had from the streamer in one sitting – now we just need to get through the next few weeks to learn all that will be revealed.

As for what shows and movies we can expect to learn more about during the event, here is the full list:

Aggretsuko: Season 4

A Whisker Away

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Oscuro Deseo

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name

The New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

There are some notable omissions here. We expected to see Lost in Space involved given that the third and final season is still due at some point in 2021 but most shows and movies we would expect are present and accounted for – we can’t wait to see what new information we will learn about the next season of Stranger Things.

For more information on Tudum, visit the Netflix blog where have all the details! You can also find out more at Tudum.com

The Hit List returns to BBC One later in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide.