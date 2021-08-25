Netflix announces virtual TUDUM event featuring exclusive first-looks and panels on Stranger Things, The Witcher and many more
Named TUDUM after the Netflix start-up sound, here's all the panels to be held during the event.
We are about to learn a lot more about some of our favourite Netflix shows and movies as there is a special virtual event being held on 25th September called TUDUM – which is how Netflix has decided to spell the noise it makes when you load it up.
Some of the biggest names from some of their most beloved titles will be on hand to give us all the gossip and teases for what is to come in what seems to be Netflix’s very own Comic Con, which we can all enjoy from the comfort of our own sofas.
From Stranger Things to Bridgerton and Army of Thieves, there will be a lot going on and more entertainment news than we have ever had from the streamer in one sitting – now we just need to get through the next few weeks to learn all that will be revealed.
As for what shows and movies we can expect to learn more about during the event, here is the full list:
- Aggretsuko: Season 4
- A Whisker Away
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Oscuro Deseo
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name
- The New World
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks
- Ultraman: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
There are some notable omissions here. We expected to see Lost in Space involved given that the third and final season is still due at some point in 2021 but most shows and movies we would expect are present and accounted for – we can’t wait to see what new information we will learn about the next season of Stranger Things.
For more information on Tudum, visit the Netflix blog where have all the details! You can also find out more at Tudum.com
