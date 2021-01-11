The five brand new cast members play Marcus, Fei, Alphonso, Sloane and Jayme respectively and they all have some high-profile screen credits to their name.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cornwell previously appeared in Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Oldford starred in Amazon Prime Video series Hunters, and Epstein has had roles in Designated Survivor and Suits.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez' credits include several telenovas and the Quibi series The Fugitive, while David is the creator and star of the acclaimed web mini-series Eighty-Sixed.

More like this

Meanwhile, in some slightly more cryptic casting news, the part of Christopher will apparently be played by "C.G Cube" or to give it its full title, "Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube".

According to Netflix, "Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with."

The Sparrow Academy was introduced right at the end of series two and is expected to play a major part in the next season of the show.

They are almost identical to the Umbrella Academy, and were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves following a change in the timeline caused by their counterparts.

As previously announced, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Colm Feore will also all be reprising their roles on the 10-episode third series.

It's unclear at this stage when the next series will arrive, but the aim is for production to get underway in 2021.

Advertisement

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are currently available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide