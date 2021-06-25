How to watch Fast & Furious 9 – cinema and streaming release

Salut, mi familia! Four years on from 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and the long-delayed Fast & Furious 9 is available to watch now in the UK following a series of pandemic-related delays.

Advertisement

You can read RadioTimes.com‘s Fast & Furious 9 review and decide for yourself if it was worth the wait – but rest assured, this latest instalment in the now 20-year-old Fast saga delivers all the wild stunts and vehicular mayhem that we’ve come to expect from one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Fast 9 is out now in cinemas, but is the film available to stream? And how long will you need to set aside to watch it? We’ve answered all your biggest F9 queries below.

Fast and Furious 9 streaming release date

Streaming has well and truly taken over during the pandemic, with blockbusters such as Black Widow released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access, with the Marvel movie confirmed to be available for free on the service a few months later.

However as the Fast and Furious franchise is owned by Universal, things are slightly different – Universal has made a deal with Cineworld guaranteeing at least 31 days of theatrical exclusivity, with films that hit a certain box office mark remaining at cinemas only for a total of 45 days.

With mega blockbuster Fast and Furious 9 highly likely to be a box office success, the earliest we can expect the film to head to streaming is 7th August 2021 – though this will be a Premium Video On-Demand rental only, which usually costs around £14.99.

It is unknown when Fast and Furious will be available on a streaming service for free, though NOW usually receives new releases first around nine months to a year after their theatrical run.

Until then, the movie will only be available to watch in cinemas.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Fast and Furious 9 running time: How long is FF9?

Get ready for a long ride – with the franchise away from our screens for a few years, Fast 9 will be making up for lost time with 2 hours and 25 minutes of pulse-pounding action.

This makes it the longest film in the franchise (barring director’s cuts), with each instalment’s runtime increasing as the series has progressed.

Will there be a Fast and Furious 10 and 11?

Nine movies would be more than enough for most franchises, but Fast and Furious has proved it likes to go bigger and better – in terms of both stunts and the number of films.

It was previously announced in 2017 that Fast and Furious 10 would be the end of the road for the long-running series, however in 2020 Diesel hinted that this final entry would be split into two parts.

In October 2020 it was confirmed that the franchise would indeed hit the brakes after two more instalments, with director Justin Lin and the main cast all set to return for Fast and Furious 10 and 11.

Lin hinted that he and Diesel had been planning the finale for some time while talking to Variety, with this last trilogy starting with Fast and Furious 9 acting as an extended farewell to the franchise.

“When we talk about ‘Fast 9,’ this is the first time for me creatively approaching it not as just the one film. In the past, I’ve always felt like, we’re lucky enough to do one, let’s do everything we can,” Lin told Variety.

But Vin finally talked me into it, you know, when I came back, he’s like, ‘Well, let’s think about it as a final chapter.’ So ‘Fast 9’ is really the beginning of the final chapter of the saga.”

Advertisement

Read more: How the Fast & Furious series became Hollywood’s most important franchise

Fast & Furious 9 is out now in cinemas – find out how to rewatch all the Fast & Furious movies in order, visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.