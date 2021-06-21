Here’s when Black Widow will be on Disney Plus for free

While Marvel fans have had a steady stream of new TV shows to keep them occupied in 2021, it’s been almost two years since the last big screen offering in the MCU – but that wait will soon be over.

Black Widow, one of the worst-hit films when it comes to pandemic delays, will finally get a release on Friday 9th July – arriving both in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access.

The film sees Scarlett Johannson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff for what is expected to be the final time, and she’s joined in the cast by a host of big-name MCU newbies, with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour all taking on key roles.

If early reactions are anything to go by, the film should be a treat for fans of the character – but if you’re not happy to head to the cinema or stump up the £19.99 needed to gain access on Disney Plus, you might be wondering when the film will be landing on the streamer for free.

Read on for everything you need to know.

When will Black Widow be free on Disney Plus?

As with other films that have been released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access – such as Mulan and Cruella – there is to be a roughly 3 month period between initial release and the film arriving on Disney Plus for free.

Disney has announced that the film will become free for subscribers on Wednesday 6th October.

It has not yet been released when hard copies of the film will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD, but more information on this front will likely be provided by Disney soon.

The film is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and while exact plot details have unsurprisingly been kept under wraps, we do know that it will see Natasha Romanoff confront her dark past by returning to her native Russia, where she was trained to be a deadly weapon

If you’re keen to whet your appetite for the film you can check out the extended clip below showcasing one of the movie’s impressive action sequences below.

And below you can find a trailer that was released in April 2021, which focuses on Natasha’s formative years, interspersing clips of the adult Black Widow we know so well with those of her younger self (played by Milla Jovovich’s daughter, Ever Anderson).

Black Widow will be released on 9th July 2021.