Cruella release date – confirmed cast, what it’s about and when the trailer is coming

Disney villain-turned-fashion icon Cruella was famously brought to life by Glenn Close, but a new film helmed by Emma Stone will tell the story of how the fur fanatic became the devil of a woman that we all love to hate.

With a new trailer on its way here’s everything you need to know from it’s confirmed release date, cast announcements, what it’s about and whether those adorable 101 Dalmatians will feature.

What is Cruella’s release date?

Disney originally announced that it would be released in US cinemas on 23rd December 2020 followed by a UK release just over a week later on 1st January 2021. The studio then pushed back the release date.

Disney confirmed the release date at D23 – Cruella is released on 28th May 2021.

Is there a trailer for Cruella?

No, but Disney has said it will arrive on 17th February, 2021. So check back here!

Who will play Cruella de Vil?

It’s been confirmed that La La Land star – and Oscar winner – Emma Stone will play the young Cruella.

Here’s the first photo of Emma Stone channelling Helena Bonham Carter as Cruella…

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Cruella cast: Who stars in Cruella?

Emma Thompson also stars, and plays Cruella’s boss – and essentially becomes the reason for her villain journey. The actress is no stranger to Disney live-action remakes, having already portrayed Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast.

Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry have also been confirmed. Emily Beacham, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong are also confirmed.

What is Cruella live action about?

Disney has officially announced that the new project will be “a live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.” The origin story will be set in the early 1980s and have a “punk vibe”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We now have a synopsis too describing it as “an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.”

“Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

If the movie follows the format of Maleficent, we’d expect a deepening of the character of Cruella. Expect to hear the harrowing tale of how she got that ice in her stare, and to find out why she’s so hell-bent on killing all those adorable puppies. Is it really all about that fur coat?

Now we know Emma v Emma is on the cards, it all sounds very Devil Wears Prada.

How will Cruella differ from 101 Dalmatians?

Cruella will tell the villain’s side of the story, as Wicked did for The Wizard of Oz, and Maleficent did for Sleeping Beauty. Although the film will be set before Cruella meets the puppies, it’s possible that we’ll see flashes of her at the time of 101 Dalmatians. We might also find out more about how she originally became friends with Anita Radcliffe, whose dogs Pongo and Perdita are the parents of fifteen of the puppies.

Cruella soundtrack: Will there be music?

It’s too early to say, but whilst Cruella De Vil is a favourite Disney song, its black-and-white presentation of Cruella as an ‘inhuman beast’ probably make it unsuitable for the new film, which is expected to bring more nuance to the character.

That said, it would be a waste not to include some songs in the new film as Emma Stone has award-winning musical talent. She performed in Cabaret on Broadway, sang an awesome musical number (for no apparent reason) in Easy A and, of course, starred as the leading lady in La La Land.

Who is directing Cruella?

It was announced in December that Craig Gillespie – director of I, Tonya – will replace Alex Timbers (Mozart in the Jungle) as director of the film due to conflict with Timbers’ Broadway schedule.

Kristin Burr will produce the film, alongside Marc Platt and Andrew Gunn.

Who wrote the script for Cruella?

Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), wrote early drafts of the script, before Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey) took over as screenwriter. She’s since made way for Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Dana Fox (How to Be Single) and Steve Zissis (Togetherness), with Tony McNamara (The Favourite) the latest to work on the screenplay.

Cruella locations: Where will it be filmed?

The film will be shot in London, and production is expected to start during summer 2019.

How many 101 Dalmation movies are there?

Originally created by author Dodie Smith, Cruella De Vil first appeared on screen in 1961’s animated Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, and appeared in its follow-up 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure, released in 2003.

The character made her live-action debut, played by Glenn Close, in 1996 remake 101 Dalmatians (co-starring Ioan Gruffudd and Joely Richardson), followed by its sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

Cruella is released in cinemas on 28th May 2021.