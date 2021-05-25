Cruella soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Disney prequel movie
The soundtrack features some of the world's biggest artists.
Disney’s new live-action origin story Cruella relies on many elements to bring to life a gloriously colourful version of 1970s London – with the production design, incredible costume work and the locations themselves all playing a big part.
The music is also vital in setting the scene, and director Craig Gillespie has put together a soundtrack featuring an array of huge hits by some of the biggest artists from the era.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film’s release, the director says he has “a very particular way that I can’t quite define on how I come up with the music.
“People are always coming over and are like, ‘Hey, I got a song for you’ because they know I like the music. And it’s usually never right,” he says – although he confesses that one suggestion made by cast member Mark Strong did make the final cut.
While some song choices were subject to long deliberations, others came to Gillespie straight away.
“There are several songs in there that just sort of happened almost on the day,” he says. “Like The Doors, [or the scene] where [Cruella] is drinking at Liberty’s and comes out and starts singing Nancy Sinatra.
“It was like, the fifth take, I walked over, and I’m like, ‘Hey, do you want to sing a song?’ And [Emma’s] like, ‘Sure, what you got?’ I looked on my phone and I’m like, ‘How about Nancy Sinatra?'”
Read on for the full soundtrack – which also includes an original song by Florence + The Machine.
Cruella soundtrack
You can find the full list of songs used in the soundtrack below – and it’s absolutely packed with big-name artists from The Doors to The Rolling Stones, via Nancy Sinatra, Nina Simone, and David Bowie.
The film also includes an original song written by composer Nicholas Britell and Florence + The Machine, who sing the track over the closing credits.
Speaking about the song, titled Call Me Cruella, lead singer Florence Welch says, “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers.
“So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfilment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Brittell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”
Read on for the full list.
Bloody Well Right – Supertramp
I Am Woman – Helen Reddy
Inside – Looking Out – The Animals
Whisper Whisper – Bee Gees
She’s A Rainbow – The Rolling Stones
Watch the Dog that Brings the Bone – Sandy Gaye
Time of the Season – The Zombies
I Gotcha – Joe Tex
Five to One – The Doors
These Boots are Made for Walking – Nancy Sinatra
Feeling Good – Nina Simone
Fire – Ohio Players
Whole Lotta Love – Ike and Tina Turner
The Wild One – Suzi Quatro
Hush – Deep Purple
Livin’ Thing – Electric Light Orchestra
Stone Cold Crazy – Queen
Car Wash – Rose Royce
Boys Keep Swinging – David Bowie
One Way or Another – Blondie
I Get Ideas (When We Are Dancing) – Tony Martin
Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
I Love Paris – Georgia Gibbs
Love is Like a Violin – Ken Dodd
Theme from a Summer Place – Norrie Paramour and His Orchestra
Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps – Doris Day
You’re Such A Good Looking Woman – Joe Dolan
I Wanna Be Your Dog – John McCrea
Smile – Judy Garland
Nightmares – The J. Geils Band
Eternelle – Brigitte Fontaine
Come Together – Ike and Tina Turner
The Wizard – Black Sabbath
Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones
Call Me Cruella – Florence + The Machine
