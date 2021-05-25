Cruella soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Disney prequel movie

Disney’s new live-action origin story Cruella relies on many elements to bring to life a gloriously colourful version of 1970s London – with the production design, incredible costume work and the locations themselves all playing a big part.

The music is also vital in setting the scene, and director Craig Gillespie has put together a soundtrack featuring an array of huge hits by some of the biggest artists from the era.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film’s release, the director says he has “a very particular way that I can’t quite define on how I come up with the music.

“People are always coming over and are like, ‘Hey, I got a song for you’ because they know I like the music. And it’s usually never right,” he says – although he confesses that one suggestion made by cast member Mark Strong did make the final cut.

While some song choices were subject to long deliberations, others came to Gillespie straight away.

“There are several songs in there that just sort of happened almost on the day,” he says. “Like The Doors, [or the scene] where [Cruella] is drinking at Liberty’s and comes out and starts singing Nancy Sinatra.

“It was like, the fifth take, I walked over, and I’m like, ‘Hey, do you want to sing a song?’ And [Emma’s] like, ‘Sure, what you got?’ I looked on my phone and I’m like, ‘How about Nancy Sinatra?'”

Read on for the full soundtrack – which also includes an original song by Florence + The Machine.

Cruella soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs used in the soundtrack below – and it’s absolutely packed with big-name artists from The Doors to The Rolling Stones, via Nancy Sinatra, Nina Simone, and David Bowie.

The film also includes an original song written by composer Nicholas Britell and Florence + The Machine, who sing the track over the closing credits.

Speaking about the song, titled Call Me Cruella, lead singer Florence Welch says, “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers.

“So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfilment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Brittell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

Read on for the full list.

Bloody Well Right – Supertramp

I Am Woman – Helen Reddy

Inside – Looking Out – The Animals

Whisper Whisper – Bee Gees

She’s A Rainbow – The Rolling Stones

Watch the Dog that Brings the Bone – Sandy Gaye

Time of the Season – The Zombies

I Gotcha – Joe Tex

Five to One – The Doors

These Boots are Made for Walking – Nancy Sinatra

Feeling Good – Nina Simone

Fire – Ohio Players

Whole Lotta Love – Ike and Tina Turner

The Wild One – Suzi Quatro

Hush – Deep Purple

Livin’ Thing – Electric Light Orchestra

Stone Cold Crazy – Queen

Car Wash – Rose Royce

Boys Keep Swinging – David Bowie

One Way or Another – Blondie

I Get Ideas (When We Are Dancing) – Tony Martin

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

I Love Paris – Georgia Gibbs

Love is Like a Violin – Ken Dodd

Theme from a Summer Place – Norrie Paramour and His Orchestra

Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps – Doris Day

You’re Such A Good Looking Woman – Joe Dolan

I Wanna Be Your Dog – John McCrea

Smile – Judy Garland

Nightmares – The J. Geils Band

Eternelle – Brigitte Fontaine

Come Together – Ike and Tina Turner

The Wizard – Black Sabbath

Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones

Call Me Cruella – Florence + The Machine

Cruella will be released in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on 28th May 2021.

