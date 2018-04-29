This unique, unprecedented crossover wastes no time in cutting to the chase, as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his fellow Asgardians (on a cosmic trek since last year’s Thor: Ragnarok) are the first to clash with Thanos and his cadre of sadistic sidekicks. Then it’s Earth’s turn and the multiple team-ups and dust-ups between disparate heroes come thick and fast: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) bristle, bicker and flash their goatees before an awestruck Spider-Man (Tom Holland); Thor buddies up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to hilarious effect; and Chris Evans’s outlawed Captain America returns in timely fashion to rally the troops. Meanwhile, Brolin brings threat, menace and a modicum of melancholy to his indomitable villain.

The co-directing Russo brothers yet again do a stand-up job of marshalling an incredible cast of characters as they battle for survival on Earth and in the far reaches of space. Indeed, the climax in Wakanda and on Thanos’s home planet of Titan has the epic feel of a Lord of the Rings film (especially the battle of Helms Deep in The Two Towers). Gasp-inducing reveals, laugh-out loud quips, a couple of rousing entrances from Cap and Thor, and some genuinely shocking twists and turns guarantee that Infinity War is an all-star Marvel extravaganza to savour.

It’s also a long haul at 149 minutes (so you might need a comfy cushion) and suffice to say, there is unfinished business to be played out in the fourth Avengers film next year.

But as tenth-anniversary shindigs go, this is a blast.