The Many Saints of Newark release date: Trailer, cast for The Sopranos film prequel

Fans of The Sopranos are in for a treat later this year, as prequel film The Many Saints of Newark will shed new light on the dark world of the acclaimed crime drama.

Advertisement

Creator David Chase has returned to pen this origin story for fearsome mobster Tony Soprano, reuniting with director Alan Taylor (Thor: The Dark World), who helmed nine episodes of the original series.

As the film is set several decades earlier than the TV show, an all-new cast has been enlisted to portray characters that will be very familiar to longtime fans.

Among them is Michael Gandolfini, who inherits the role of Tony Soprano from his late father James, and looks to be doing a phenomenal job embodying the character in The Many Saints of Newark trailer.

Read on for all the details on this highly anticipated The Sopranos prequel, including release date, cast, returning characters, and trailer.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Many Saints of Newark release date

The Many Saints of Newark will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 22nd October 2021.

The film will arrive slightly earlier for our friends across the pond, where it will be available to stream on HBO Max or see in cinemas from Friday 1st October, so do be careful to avoid spoilers.

Like many high-profile movies, The Many Saints of Newark has faced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, having originally been slated for release in September 2020, moving to March 2021 and then again to its current date.

The Many Saints of Newark trailer

The first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark dropped in June 2021, introducing the key players in this suspenseful crime story, including Michael Gandolfini in his father’s iconic role: Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark cast: Is anyone returning from The Sopranos?

Getty

The Many Saints of Newark will see the return of several characters first introduced in The Sopranos, but they will be portrayed by different actors due to the film’s significantly earlier setting.

Original Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini sadly passed away in 2013, but his son, Michael (Ocean’s 8), has stepped into the role, providing a moving homage to his father’s groundbreaking performance.

Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) will portray Tony’s mother, Livia, while Alessandro Nivola (Black Narcissus) has bagged the role of his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti – father of Christopher, a prominent character in The Sopranos.

Other returning characters from The Sopranos include Giovanni ‘Johnny Boy’ Soprano (The Punisher‘s Jon Bernthal), Junior Soprano (House of Cards star Corey Stoll), Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gaultieri (Aladdin‘s Billy Magnussen) and Silvio Dante (The Umbrella Academy‘s John Magaro).

The star-studded cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Ray Liotta (Marriage Story), Joey Diaz (Maron) and Nick Vallelonga (Green Book).

Behind the camera, The Sopranos creator David Chase has returned to write and produce this new entry in the story, with Alan Taylor (who directed nine episodes of the original series) taking on directing duties.

What is The Many Saints of Newark about?

The Many Saints of Newark is a prequel to acclaimed HBO drama The Sopranos, which followed the eponymous crime family led by patriarch Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).

This film is set several decades earlier, introducing us to a teenage Tony and unravelling how he became the hardened criminal we later come to know.

That story will involve the rivalry between the powerful DiMeo crime family and the several rival organisations rising to challenge them, with Tony’s uncle Dickie tied up in the brewing conflict.

The riots that swept Newark, New Jersey in 1967 are also set to provide a powerful backdrop to this narrative.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features.