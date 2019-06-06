Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Aladdin released in cinemas?

Aladdin will hit UK cinemas on 22nd May 2019. It gets an American release two days later on 24th May.

Who’s in the cast of Aladdin?

Will Smith is set to play the Genie (originally portrayed by Robin Williams in the 1992 film), and it’s fair to say fans were more than a little bemused by the look of his character in an early Aladdin teaser.

Speaking about taking on the role, Smith told Entertainment Weekly: “Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying. The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

He added that he would not try to “compete” with Williams’ performance, instead bringing a different character to the role: “Just the flavour of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

Mena Massoud (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) stars as Aladdin, while Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) appears as Princess Jasmine. Marwan Kenzari is the villainous Jafar, Nasim Pedrad is playing Jasmine’s handmaiden Mara, Navid Negahban will star as the Sultan concerned with his daughter’s future and Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and captain of the guards.

Alan Tudyk – who played droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – will voice parrot Iago, and Billy Magnussen will also play a character called Prince Anders, a part which did not exist in the 1992 film.

What is Aladdin about?

Based on the Disney original, Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin remake tells the story of a charming "street rat" who meets a princess called Jasmine and a Genie who could be the key to their future.

It is set in the fictitious port city of Agrabah and is written by John August (Dark Shadows, Big Fish) and Ritchie.

Which songs will be in the Aladdin remake?

La La Land and The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul worked with Alan Mencken, the legendary composer behind much of the music in the original Aladdin, to produce the score for the new film.

The remake includes two brand new songs: one for Jasmine and another duet between Aladdin and Jasmine.

A Whole New World and Friend Like Me are among the tunes from the original film which will be reimagined in the new movie.

Is there a trailer for Aladdin?

There certainly is, and it teases a first listen to the remake's new takes on classic songs A Whole New World and Friend Like Me…

The official trailer followed a brief teaser:

And a brief look at Will Smith's Genie which, yes, freaked out just about everybody...