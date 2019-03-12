The first full trailer for the live-action Aladdin remake has finally teased some of the hit songs that made everyone fall in love with the story in the first place.

Advertisement

The video from Disney showcases a few sneaky bars from Will Smith's Genie rendition of Friend Like Me.

The new version of A Whole New World is also heard for the very first time.

Fans were a little bemused by the look of Smith's animated Genie following the first Aladdin teaser, but the new trailer focuses more on the Genie in his 'human' form.

Will Smith as the Genie in the first full trailer for Aladdin (Disney/YouTube)

Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin, while Naomi Scott appears as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari is the villanous Jafar.

More like this

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie, and will be released in UK cinemas from May 2019.

Advertisement

Watch the full trailer for Aladdin...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement