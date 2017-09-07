Sharing the post on his Facebook page, Smith teased: “I’m over here gettin my Genie on.”

Guy Ritchie is the man tasked with directing the live action film with production finally underway after months of casting speculation.

But the Aladdin re-boot has made headlines recently, with Disney accused of whitewashing the original tale following the casting of actor Billy Magnussen in a role created especially for the live-action version.

Magnussen will play a character called Prince Anders, a part which did not exist in the 1992 film.