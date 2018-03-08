Speaking to Variety at the Oscars, the duo said that they were "thrilled" that they were able to work with Alan Mencken – the legendary composer behind much of the music in the original Aladdin, as well as other Disney classics including The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Pocahontas.

They said they "freaked out" about working with Mencken and that they were "thrilled to be a part of the Disney family".

Last year, Will Smith shared the first cast photo from the set of Aladdin.

Smith will play the Genie with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Aladdin will be released in 2019