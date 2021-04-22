The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It release date, cast, trailer and what we know about The Conjuring 3

The Conjuring 3 is finally being released this May, bringing the Warrens back to the big screen.

Originally The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was set for a September 2020 release, but the global pandemic meant it was delayed until May 2021.

The Conjuring has become a major horror franchise in recent years, with seven films already having been released. As well as the core films there have been plenty of spin-offs such as The Nun, Annabelle and The Curse of La Llorona, with Ed and Lorraine Warren once again taking centre stage.

We already know a fair bit about the latest entry to the The Conjuring Universe. The story will focus on the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Jackson. We also just got a trailer giving us our first proper look.

Menawhile, James Wan – who helmed the first two instalments in the series, will not be returning behind the camera this time out – with directorial duties instead going to Michael Chaves, who is himself no stranger to The Conjuring universe, having also directed The Curse of La Llorona in 2019.

So what else can you expect? Read more for everything you need to know about The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Conjuring 3 release date: When is The Devil Made Me Do It released?

The film had originally been slated for 11th September 2020 – but it was one of many big productions to have its release affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is now scheduled for 4th June 2021. Should this change again we’ll be sure to let you know.

The Conjuring 3 trailer

A trailer has now been released for The Conjuring 3, which you can watch below.

When the movie was first delayed Chaves joked he was “personally holding it on [his] computer waiting to release it.” Now we’ve had the trailer, expect posters and more of a campaign as Chaves also said there’s more teases to come.

The Conjuring 3 story: What’s The Devil Made Me Do It about?

The Conjuring 3 is the first film in the main series to have a subtitle – the movie’s full title is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

As with the first two films, it was always likely that the threequel would focus on another actual case investigated by the real life Ed and Lorraine – and the tagline led fans to believe that the case in question would be the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a man who in 1981 had been charged with killing his landlord but plead innocence on the grounds of demonic possession – the first time in US history that such a defence had been argued.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The movie’s official synopsis seems to prove those initial theories to be correct. It reads: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.”

The title is referring to the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who plead not guilty to the manslaughter of his landlord, Alan Bono. The grounds of his defence? He was possessed by a demon when the crime happened.

The Warrens got involved as they had taken part in the exorcism of David Glatzel – it was also claimed it was the same demon in both cases.

Alongside this Arne case there have been rumours that a werewolf might have some kind of involvement in the film – with Vera Farmiga telling Metro US back in 2018 that “the last I heard it had something to do with some Werewolf case.”

And the likelihood of a werewolf cropping up in some capacity seems even more likely given Patrick Wilson’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019 that the film “will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended.”

He added: “Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven’t gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended.”

What we do know for certain is the threequel will be something quite different, no haunted houses, but more real life inspiration. Wan said: “All the Conjuring films are based on the case files, so they’re more based on the true story aspect of the real-life Warrens. I think that’s important. It’s important that the mothership stays true to the inspiration of the real people,” he explained.

“The spinoffs are where we get to have more fun and do weird and wonderful crazy things. The mothership of it being the Conjuring films, we want it to come back to the real stuff.”

The Conjuring 3 cast: Who stars in The Devil Made Me Do It?

Of course, The Conjuring films revolve around the work of Ed and Lorraine Warren – and so it will come as no surprise that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be reprising their roles as the paranormal investigative duo, while it’s also confirmed that Sterling Jerins will return as their daughter Judy.

Beyond that it’s largely a new cast – given that the film is once again focusing on a new case with little obvious overlap to the preceding two movies.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Some of the new faces making their Conjuring Universe debut are Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor, known for his role as Henry Tudor in The Spanish Princess, who will play the accused murderer Arne, and Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death Wish), who plays Alan Bono – the man killed by Arne – and Charlene Amoia (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) who stars as Judy Glatzel, a key witness in the trial.

And young star Julian Hilliard, who already has some horror pedigree having appeared in 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, will play Judy Glatzel’s son David – the eleven year old boy accused of playing host to a demon that forced Johnson to kill Bono.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is released in cinemas on 4th June, 2021.

