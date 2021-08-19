Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson take us behind the scenes on Truth Be Told season 2

Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson discuss the brand new season on Apple TV+ in new featurettes exclusive to RadioTimes.com readers.

Spencer plays true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell in the gritty drama, who spent the first season investigating alleged murderer Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), but these new episodes tell an altogether more personal story.

When one of Poppy’s own friends turns up dead, she focuses her efforts on solving the crime, but the case could put even more strain on the difficult relationship she has with her family.

In the first of two clips, the Academy Award winner discusses what drew her to Truth Be Told, and hails the show for giving her an opportunity to explore a character on a deeper level than usual.

“Poppy definitely goes on a huge journey and it lends itself to what’s actually happening in our society,” she explains. “I’ve been so used to my characters lives not being fully realised.

Spencer adds: “Being able to show all aspects of Poppy and make this woman a whole person has been amazing.”

She joins forces with fellow Hollywood star Kate Hudson in season two, who plays “true narcissist” Micah Keith in the latest episodes, who Poppy crosses paths with in her search for justice.

In a second featurette, Hudson spoke highly of the diverse team behind Truth Be Told, which marks the first regular television role in her career. Watch below.

“Truth Be Told has been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had with some of the smartest writers and they really put a very strong, beautiful, diverse cast and crew together,” says Hudson. “Seeing all these amazing women – camera operating, assisting, grips – is something that I wish I’ve had more of before.”

Truth Be Told season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 20th August.