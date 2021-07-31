Outer Banks season 3 release date: cast, plot and news around Netflix drama

Netflix teen drama Outer Banks returned to our screens on Friday, 30th July, with John B and Sarah still on the run whilst trying to find Sarah’s dad in the Bahamas.

The Netflix series premiered back in 2020 and has since gained a legion a fans with its beautiful locations, complex characters and rising stars like Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey.

If you’ve already watched all 10 episodes of season two and are wondering when Outer Banks will be back, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s everything we know so far about Outer Banks season three, whether the show has been renewed and which cast members are expected to return.

Will there be a third season of Outer Banks?

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Outer Banks will be returning for a third outing, but after the success of the first series, we’d be surprised if the teen drama didn’t get renewed for a third time.

Series creator Jonas Pate has even hinted that there’s many seasons of Outer Banks to come, with the writer telling Entertainment Weekly in April last year: “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Pate added that Netflix had given him the green light to write some scripts for season two before season one had even come out, so hopefully the Outer Banks team are already working on season three.

Outer Banks season 3 release date

Netflix

We don’t officially know whether Outer Banks is actually returning for a third season let alone when that series will arrive on Netflix, but we can take an educated guess.

The first series made its Netflix debut in April 2020, while season debuted on 30th July 2021 – leaving a gap of one year and three months.

Filming on season two began in August 2020 and finished in April 2021 and so taking those eight months of production into account and possible delays caused by COVID-19, the earliest we could see Outer Banks on our screens is July 2022.

Outer Banks season 3 cast

While we haven’t seen the whole of season two just yet and so don’t know what the new episodes have in store for the Pogues, we’d be surprised if we didn’t see the return of the main gang – Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) and Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron).

We’ll also hopefully see new cast members Elizabeth Mitchell and Carlacia Grant reprise their oles as Limbrey and Cleo respectively.

Outer Banks season 3 plot

Netflix

Again – we’ll have to wait and see how season two pans out before we can make predictions about the third season, but it’s likely to follow the Pogues as they continue to search for the $400m treasure (if they don’t find it in the new episodes).

Similarly, season three is likely to look at John B and Sarah’s relationship and how it’s changed while they’ve been on the run in the Bahamas.

Outer Banks season 3 trailer

As season three has not yet been confirmed, we don’t have a trailer for Outer Banks’ third series – but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know!

Outer Banks seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.