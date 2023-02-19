The news was first revealed at Poguelandia, an immersive fan event re-creating the Pogues’ island paradise in Huntington Beach, with the cast taking to the stage to announce the renewal.

Fans of teen mystery series Outer Banks may be waiting desperately for the third season to drop next week, but it seems Netflix has an early present for them, as it has officially renewed the series for season 4.

John B star Chase Stokes told the crowd: "This is an incredible moment for all of us. To our cast and crew, thank you so much for all of your hard work."

Meanwhile, co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement: "Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

The series follows a group of working-class teenagers from in a coastal town on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, nicknamed the Pogues, who discover their ringleader John B's father who disappeared was connected to a legendary treasure.

Read more:

The upcoming third season sees the Pogues washed up on a desert island that they name Poguelandia. However, they soon find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, with Ward and Rafe out for revenge.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The cast is led by the likes of Stokes, Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline, with the latter having most recently been seen in Netflix's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

Outer Banks season 3 arrives on Netflix on 23rd February 2023, while seasons 1-2 are available to stream now. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.