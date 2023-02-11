The Netflix show's creator has teased the future of the show, revealing that she wants to do a fifth season – but doesn't plan on running You "into the ground".

The ever-creepy Joe Goldberg may have just returned to our screens for the first part of You 's fourth season, however showrunner Sera Gamble already has a plan for season 5 of the stalker drama.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gamble said: "We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about. It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground.

"When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story."

She added that while the show has changed tonally over the seasons, it's not "trying to sell Joe as any kind of hero with a straight face".

"This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things," she explained. "The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show."

Season 4 sees serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) head to London and take on the identity of professor Jonathan Moore. But his European holiday, as he describes it, turns into a quest to defeat the "eat-the-rich killer" while fighting his temptation to make Charlotte Ritchie's character Kate his latest obsession.

The first part of season 4 landed on Netflix earlier this week, while the second half is set to arrive in March.

Joining the cast for the new season is EastEnders star Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Stephen Hagan (Malcolm), Amy Leigh-Hickman (Nadia), Ed Speelers (Rhys) and Lukas Gage (Adam), while Tati Gabrielle reprises her role of Marienne Bellamy from season 3.

