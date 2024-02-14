That means episode 7 of the ongoing season will instead air at its usual time the following week, on Sunday 25th February.

The delayed episode will be the penultimate instalment of the current run, which got underway at the beginning of January – and there is still a lot to be resolved in Poplar before the season concludes.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For example, the most recent episode laid bare the full extent of Matthew's financial woes, with viewers learning that his company has racked up debts exceeding £250,000, which led to him being struck from the board and losing his salary – and could yet have disastrous consequences for Nonnatus House.

More like this

Read more:

These money issues coupled with Matthew's recent change in personality have led some fans to fear the worst for the character, given that it has already been confirmed that star Olly Rix will be departing the show at the end of the run.

RadioTimes.com understands the door will remain open for Rix's return, though.

What to watch on TV this week: 12th - 18th February

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.