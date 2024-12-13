Filming for the 12th season began back in April of this year, with fans also treated to the announcement that the series had been renewed for a 13th instalment.

With the release date just around the corner, Father Brown (Mark Williams) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) will be back once more, with Claudie Blakley returning as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow.

There is plenty in store for those in the idyllic Cotswolds village, as according to the synopsis: "Following the exciting proposal at the end of series 11, the sleepy village of Kembleford is abuzz with good news, as Mrs Devine and Chief Inspector Sullivan look forward to their upcoming wedding.

"But when a surprise visit from the father of the groom quickly throws preparations into turmoil, will they even make it to the church?"

Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley), Father Brown (Mark Williams) and Brenda Palmer (Ruby-May Martinwood) in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

The synopsis continues: "With a medieval death at a Tudor battle reenactment, Mrs Devine finding herself accused of murder, Sergeant Goodfellow's professional future thrown into question and Brenda ballroom dancing on national television, Father Brown and the gang are busier than ever.

"And when a cardinal from the Vatican arrives with a top-secret mission for Father Brown, the priest must request the help of his old adversary Flambeau, while a new nemesis lurks in the shadows…"

And with the news of season 13, there is plenty more crime-solving on the way for the clever clergyman.

Father Brown (Mark Williams) in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Speaking of the renewal, Neil Irvine, executive producer for BBC Studios Drama Productions, said: "I'm delighted that Father Brown will be cycling back onto our screens for a further two series.

"The show has an enduring magic which has captured the imagination of viewers across the globe – a testament to Mark's magnetic performance, compelling storytelling and our talented Midlands crew."

Irvine also teased that season 12 will introduce Father Brown's "biggest fan", Father Lindsey, as well as "a deadly new nemesis, alongside the return of some old favourites".

Well, we can't wait!

Father Brown returns on Friday 10th January at 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

