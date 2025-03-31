BBC confirms Celebrity Traitors release window in new annual plan
The release window for season 4 of the regular series has also been confirmed!
Fans of The Traitors might still be waiting for more news on season 4, but the BBC has now confirmed when the UK celebrity version of the hit reality series is set to arrive – and there isn’t too long to wait!
Celebrity Traitors will see a roster of famous stars heading to the Scottish castle where they’ll be split into two factions (the Traitors and the Faithfuls), with the Faithfuls having to determine who the Traitors in their midst really are.
The line-up for the celebrity spin-off remains under wraps, but there has been plenty of speculation over who could take part, with rumoured participants ranging from Lorraine Kelly and Paloma Faith to Stephen Fry and Tom Daley.
In its annual plan for 2025/26, the BBC confirmed that Celebrity Traitors will be released in the "autumn".
The document also confirmed that The Traitors season 4 will arrive in "early 2026".
Earlier this year, The Traitors season 3 came to a dramatic end, with Traitor Charlotte getting banished at the start of the final episode, leaving only Faithfuls.
However, the remaining contestants were unaware of this and suspicion over Alexander and Francesca’s status led to them both being banished.
Leanne and Jake subsequently walked away with the cash prize, sharing £94,600 between them.
The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
