The line-up for the celebrity spin-off remains under wraps, but there has been plenty of speculation over who could take part, with rumoured participants ranging from Lorraine Kelly and Paloma Faith to Stephen Fry and Tom Daley.

In its annual plan for 2025/26, the BBC confirmed that Celebrity Traitors will be released in the "autumn".

Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

The document also confirmed that The Traitors season 4 will arrive in "early 2026".

Earlier this year, The Traitors season 3 came to a dramatic end, with Traitor Charlotte getting banished at the start of the final episode, leaving only Faithfuls.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

However, the remaining contestants were unaware of this and suspicion over Alexander and Francesca’s status led to them both being banished.

Leanne and Jake subsequently walked away with the cash prize, sharing £94,600 between them.

Read more:

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.