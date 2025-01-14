In fact, as we approach the finale of season 3 – which has, as usual, seen a group of chosen "Traitors" deceive and fake-murder the majority "Faithful" contestants – only one person has stayed loyal: host Claudia Winkleman.

We weren’t able to pry any secrets from her, although she has already revealed a twist. Every episode sees the Faithful try to "banish" a Traitor in a heated roundtable discussion, with the victim revealing their true allegiance as they leave.

But in this week’s final debate, they’ll keep schtum, leaving the remaining players to guess if they’re right, before ending the game. If all Traitors are gone, the Faithfuls split the prize of up to £120,000. If any Traitors remain, they get the lot.

"At the end, I’ll thank somebody for taking part, and they will just walk out," Winkleman explained recently. "You’re going to like the end, I hope. It throws it all on its head."

Who will take home that money? Winkleman knows all… but she isn’t telling.

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert

Claudia, you've already revealed the banishment twist in this year's finale — how does that change the game and tactics?

I’d so love to answer this fully. I realise I’m the most annoying person on the planet, but I’m too scared to give anything away! All I can say is it means people must rely on their instinct even more. The gameplay is different. I realise this is frustrating. Call me after the final and we can chat for hours about it…

It means trust, which is at the very heart of the game, is more vital than ever. If I tell you anything else, I will lose my job. And I really, really like it.

How did you react at the ending?

I always cry at the end. If I didn’t, something would be off. That’s all I can say.

You've said there's a banishment this season that has you in floods of tears — what happened?

Thankfully, there wasn’t a camera anywhere near me. I just couldn’t stand someone leaving. Again, let’s speak on 25th January and I’ll tell you who it was.

A lot of contestants are hiding their identity this year — a secret vicar, an ex-soldier pretending to be a nail technician. Did they make life harder for themselves, or can you see the wisdom in it?

I love the gameplay and I’m absolutely here for it.

You wake up tomorrow and you're in the castle as a Traitor. What's your first move?

Say nothing. I would mess it up, though, within three minutes.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC / Studio Lambert

Would you be a better Faithful? How's your lie-detecting?

I think I’d prefer to be a Faithful, but I genuinely have no idea if someone is lying to me. My 18-year-old told me she’d done all her homework for years.

How and why did you pick the initial three Traitors? What made them each stand out?

It’s not down to me. There’s a group of us, including the brilliant producers and casting team. We go into a room and don’t leave until they’re chosen. If someone asks not to be a Traitor, they wouldn’t be picked.

A celebrity Traitors is coming up — has it been filmed yet? Will you reveal any details at the end of this season?

The weather has been pretty tricky lately, don’t you think? Lots of rain the other day.

Well, have you vetoed any of your friends or colleagues doing it — for example, Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood would be great, but would that distract you?

I haven’t vetoed anyone, but I think it would be hard if a great friend did it.

We have Junior Taskmaster, Junior Bake Off — would you ever do kids' Traitors? Or would it be too traumatic?

It’s a great show for grown-ups.

You've stayed in contact with previous contestants. Who from this year's crop are you especially hoping you'll keep in touch with?

All of them, if they’ll have me. Just this second I was messaging [season 1 Traitor] Wilf. Without wanting to make you hurl, we’re family.

The Traitors season 3 continues on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

