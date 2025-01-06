He revealed: "She really cares for the Faithfuls."

He went on: "She wants the Faithfuls to get the Traitors, even though she knows who they are. She’s more on the Faithful side.

"Claudia is my favourite. She is absolutely fantastic. Meeting Claudia was the highlight of the game for me."

The cast of The Traitors 2025. BBC / Studio Lambert

The new, third season continues this week and will see the remaining two Traitors, Minah and Linda, have to decide who to murder after the surprise banishment of Traitor Armani.

Keith was unfortunately nabbed in the second episode, murdered by the Traitors, following suit after Yin and Nathan exited the show previously.

Upon leaving the show, Keith admitted he felt "sad" to be departing so early, saying in an interview: "I wanted to be in a bit longer as it was such an exciting game to play. I wish I stayed a little bit longer."

The game show continues to go from strength to strength, with the ratings for season 3 confirming that The Traitors is back and bigger than ever.

The first episode of season 3 was watched by an average audience of 5.1 million viewers, reaching a peak of 5.4 million.

Those staggering figures mean that the episode is the second most-watched instalment of the show ever, only behind the season 2 finale.

So far, the season has already seen some surprise sacrifices, murders, double-crossing and, of course, plenty of fiery roundtables.

The most recent episode teased a return of the previous three contestants who gave up their places on the train to the castle.

With an ominous clip of a carriage with a sign reading 'Rail replacement' on it, fans are excited to see whether or not that means that we could be seeing the return of Fozia, Jack and Alexander – although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The Traitors season 3 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

