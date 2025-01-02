Once more, there will be Traitors among the group doing all they can to secretly murder their fellow players, hoping to avoid detection by the Faithfuls.

Among the Faithfuls is Keith, who has proven to be quite an influential character within the group. But could this prove a problem for him?

In the meantime, read on to find out more about Keith, including why he wanted to be a Traitor!

Who is Keith from The Traitors?

Keith. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 65

Job: Window cleaner

Location: Bournemouth

Status: Faithful

Keith is a 65-year-old window cleaner from Bournemouth, who plans to bring the comedic energy into castle as the game commences.

"I've got that persona, I don't know what it is, it's just something I've always had," Keith explained. "I've always been the clown of the family. I get on with people from every walk of life, all ages, all religions, it just comes naturally to me!... I'm never sad, never miserable. I don't take things too seriously and I’ll be bringing that to the castle."

Why did Keith apply for The Traitors?

It was after watching the second season and watching Harry Clark win that Keith told his wife that he could do just that – and so he did!

"I like to play games like this, it excites me," Keith said in a new interview. "It reminds me of an old TV programme called Columbo, he was a lieutenant, and he always knew who the murderer was. He knew they did it, but he just needed to work it out from start to finish. So, and that's why I applied, I just thought I could I enjoy these sorts of games."

He added: "Also, I'm one of nine in my family. I've got a very big family, lots of brothers and sisters who used to play tricks on each other, wind each other up, the works! So, with all that in mind, that’s why I applied for The Traitors."

Is Keith from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Keith on Instagram @keiththewindowcleaner.

Announcing the news he would be taking part, Keith said: "So grateful and beyond excited to be in the cast of the long awaited Season 3 of The Traitors! Tune in to see if I'm a Faithful or a Traitor! You won't want to miss this!"

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.