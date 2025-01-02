But will this work in her favour or lead to her downfall?

Armani entered The Traitors castle alongside her younger sister Maia – but only time will tell how they fare in the game.

As The Traitors continues, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors contestant Armani.

Who is Armani from The Traitors?

Armani. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 27

Job: Financial investigator

Location: London

Status: Traitor

Armani is a 27-year-old financial investigator from London who was chosen by host Claudia Winkleman to be a Traitor.

Despite entering the game alongside her sister, who is a Faithful, Armani will be doing all she can to make it to the end of the game and hopefully take home a life-changing sum of money.

In her day-to-day job, Armani tries to see if someone has done something wrong, investigates it and discovers what needs to be put right – something she thinks will help her in the castle.

"I like to help people, I like to do things in a team, I've always been that way inclined," she said in an interview with the BBC.

"The Traitor side of it sounds like a really fun game. You've got to try to see what you can do to make other people follow your game plan."

Why did Armani apply for The Traitors?

Armani had previously watched the show and really liked it. She explained: "I'm very much into problem solving games, all that kind of stuff. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I might as well just go for it and see what happens."

Is Armani from The Traitors on Instagram?

Armani from The Traitors is on Instagram! You can follow her @armvni.g.

Boasting over 5,000 followers, Armani's Instagram offers a closer look into her life beyond the series and she has also released music!

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

