Think again – this is The Traitors after all!

Among the contestants who managed to hold onto their space in the game is Nathan, who plans to sniff out the Traitors while he remains in the game.

But as we tuck into another episode of the epic reality series, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant Nathan.

Who is Nathan from The Traitors?

Nathan. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 39

Job: Property consultant

Location: London

Status: Faithful

Nathan is a 39-year-old property consultant from London, who has aroused suspicion among his fellow players in the first roundtable of the series.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, Nathan said he would bring "chaos" to the game.

He explained: "It's a game and you have to always remember it's a game. I've got no qualms in lying to someone's face or getting where I need to get to because I know it's a game. You just have to play the game and I'm not going to take it personally if people want to accuse me.

"I've got to be quite strategic, but I think I will be planting a lot of seeds and spreading a bit of gossip because I quite enjoy it. I just think it's fun. I'd rather go out with a bang and be the guy that was planting seeds and just causing havoc."

Why did Nathan apply for The Traitors?

Admittedly, Nathan decided to apply for The Traitors to win the money and partly for the experience he would gain from it.

Nathan's wife initially told him he would be "amazing" and reckons that she manifested the "whole situation".

Explaining why he applied, Nathan said: "She even said to me, 'Nathan, you're going to get the call that you're going on.' So, when I found out and I called her she said, 'Are you calling me to say you’re going on The Traitors?'

"She was like, 'I knew, I just had a feeling.' She's been my rock since the process started. She's been amazing."

Is Nathan from The Traitors on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Nathan from The Traitors on Instagram via the user @nathankhider.

Nathan is already verified and has over 12,500 followers on the social media platform. Posting officially that he was part of the cast, Nathan said: "I'm excited to confirm that I am on The Traitors."

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

