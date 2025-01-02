"I can have allies if they're Traitors, but I can also have allies who are Faithfuls too," he said.

With a second episode set to air on BBC One, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant Dan.

Who is Dan from The Traitors?

Dan. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 33

Job: Bank risk manager

Location: Liverpool

Status: Faithful

Dan is a 33-year-old bank risk manager from Liverpool, who plans to bring in a "different way of thinking" to the game.

"I'm quite steadfast in my own opinions," Dan explained. "So, I'll be able to form my own decisions without being influenced too much by other people. My autism means that I'm not too bothered about conforming too much, or about making people feel good.

"I'll be quite honest with what I say, and sometimes that can make me an outcast. But I also think it will bring me some fans as well, and some supporters in the team."

He continued: "So, there's that, and then there's also a heightened level of strategy that I think I will bring to the game as well, do things in the game that maybe haven't been done before, or approach problems in a different kind of way."

Why did Dan apply for The Traitors?

Dan has always loved strategy games and the opportunity to "see how people manipulate and deceive in different types of games", and wanted the chance to do something that isn't often done in day-to-day life.

"The first two seasons were really engaging, and I wanted to be a part of the next part of the story," he explained.

Is Dan from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Dan from The Traitors on Instagram @djzb100.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

