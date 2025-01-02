But this is all in aid of winning up to £120,000, which could either go to the Faithfuls or Traitors, and time is of the essence!

Among the contestants is Maia, who entered the game alongside her older sister Armani, who will certainly be working against her throughout the competition.

So, what is there to know about Maia? Read on to find out more about The Traitors season 3 contestant.

Who is Maia from The Traitors?

Maia. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 25

Job: Full-time mum

Location: Essex

Status: Faithful

Maia is a 25-year-old full-time mum from Essex and has joined The Traitors alongside her older sister Armani – but with her sibling on the opposing team, will Maia work it out?

Prior to joining the show, Maia said she believes she'd be able to make "some good connections and good friends" and knows she'll be good when it comes to missions.

"I also used to do cheerleading, so I'm good when it comes to the missions," she explained. "I know I'll be able to run around, even though I'm not a gym person at all. I don't mind getting stuck in. I'm a good team player, I'm all about making teams and forming groups."

Why did Maia apply for The Traitors?

Maia binge-watched the last season and became "so invested" and thought to herself that she could do it better.

"I literally was thinking, 'You guys aren't lying properly, you're not lying correctly, there are too many emotions going on, this is money,'" she said in an interview.

"So yeah, one was that I felt like I could do it better. Second one was the money. My daughter is going to nursery soon and that's expensive. It's like having a mortgage, so that was also a motivator.

"I am also a very competitive person in general. Growing up, I was a natural liar. And then I stopped lying, because my family said it was getting really bad. I would always blame my sisters.

"So, I went the opposite way and I got really, really blunt instead. And it was blunt on the borderline of being rude.

"So, I’ve had to learn how to assess what's good to say, what's not good to say. Now I'm kind of excited to be able to lie again, if I’m being honest! I'm excited to be able to twist some stories and make up things and that will be kind of fun."

Is Maia from The Traitors on Instagram?

Maia from The Traitors is on Instagram @maia.gouveiax and has almost 25,000 followers at the time of reporting.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

