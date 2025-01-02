The chosen Traitors haven't held back either, with one player already murdered, proving that no Faithful is safe.

As the season continues, read on for everything you need to know about player Kasim, as he plans to avoid being on the Traitors' radar.

Who is Kasim from The Traitors?

Kasim. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 33

Job: Doctor

Location: Cambridge

Status: Faithful

Kasim is a 33-year-old doctor from Cambridge whose game plan depends on his status in the game.

Prior to joining the series, Kasim explained: "I've got rough ideas of little things that I'd like to try if I can. It all depends on whether I'm a Faithful or a Traitor, and what the other people are like. I think that's the key thing. Finding the right people around you and seeing who can and can't be pulled in whatever direction, depending on what my aims are.

"As a medic registrar, often you're the person who has to come up with the final plan for a patient. You have to try to keep people happy, but at the same time, what needs to happen is what’s going to happen. That's quite a big part of my game plan as well. I’ve learnt to make people think that my ideas are their idea."

Why did Kasim apply for The Traitors?

For Kasim, the series "looked like great fun", and he actually applied for season 2 of the show after watching season 1.

"I never heard back, and I was thinking I can see why, because I did a really bad job on the application," he joked.

Kasim added: "Then, out of curiosity, before the second season came out, I saw applications for season 3 were open, and I thought, 'I might as well chuck another one in because I know what went wrong last time.'

"It was definitely the right thing for me, because season 2 was phenomenal. I thought whatever is going to happen next time, I need to be involved in it."

Is Kasim from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes! Kasim from The Traitors is on Instagram via @kas24a.

Announcing the news he would be taking part in the series on his page, Kasim wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that the BBC have included this muppet on this next season of The Traitors! Can't wait for everyone to see it, but will I be #teamtraitor or #teamfaithful?"

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

