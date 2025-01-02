While she is a Faithful, this is The Traitors, and anything can change. But will Livi make it to the final as the season gets under way? Viewers will just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Livi, including why she decided to apply.

Who is Livi from The Traitors?

Livi. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 26

Job: Beautician and model

Location: Horsham

Status: Faithful

Livi is a 26-year-old beautician and model from Horsham who entered the game wanting to be a Faithful rather than a Traitor.

She explained: "I used to think I'd be amazing as a Traitor, but I've thought about it and I'm actually an honest person. I think if I lie, nothing good will happen for me, so I always avoid lying. I do really want to be a Faithful and I think I'd be a good Faithful.

"I think I get on with everybody, I'm a good problem solver, so I'd be able to help the team track down a Traitor. I've always sussed people out in my life, and if somebody has lied to me, I've known straight away. I think I'm a good people reader."

Why did Livi apply for The Traitors?

Livi initially never saw herself going on the show – that was until her mum said she would be good at it.

"It's something I've watched and I absolutely love, but not something I ever saw myself going on, because I never thought I'd have the opportunity," she said. "I thought I'll just apply for it, but I didn't take it too seriously until I got a bit further in the process."

Is Livi from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Livi from The Traitors on Instagram @livi.deane.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.