During the roundtable, both Joe and Jake voted for him, as Kasim also opened up about feeling ostracised from the group.

In the episode, Kasim was seen leaving a room to eat lunch on his own as people didn't want to share their thoughts around him.

Jake, Joe and Dan. Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

In the explosive episode, Kasim took to the floor to reveal he was, in fact, a Faithful, teasing the group until the very last moment.

Following the explosive episode, Kasim posted a photo of him and Joe, confirming that there was no bad blood between the pair.

"What an opportunity, and what amazing support you've all given me," Kasim wrote on Instagram.

"But most of all, as a cast we were a family, together for weeks and made bonds that are unbreakable, and the support and love we have for each other is even greater."

He continued: "Joe and Jake may have lead [sic] the charge against me in the game, but have been an excellent support in the real world and are some of the loveliest people I've met (and I've met a few!).

"Remember that all of us are people, and that we all act in different ways under stress.

"TRAITORS FAMILY FOREVER!!"

Following Kasim's banishment from the castle, returning players Alexander and Fozia gave shields to Leanne and Minah, who was always going to sleep well given she is a Traitor!

With the return of two players, host Claudia Winkleman gave Minah and Linda the decision to seduce one of the Faithfuls to become a Traitor, but in true Traitors fashion, the episode was left on a cliffhanger.

One of the Faithfuls may very well become a Traitor, and viewers will have to find out who they chose in tonight's episode.

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

