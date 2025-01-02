Host Claudia Winkleman revealed late last year that there is a new twist coming that will certainly keep the players on their toes.

"The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them... how can it?" Winkleman said in a recent interview. "Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game.

"And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

While audiences wait in anticipation for the twist to come, there is one contestant who won't see it coming and that's Joe.

As the series continues, read on for everything you need to know about the Faithful player.

Who is Joe from The Traitors?

Joe. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 37

Job: English teacher

Location: Southampton, originally Yorkshire

Status: Faithful

Joe is a 37-year-old English teacher from Yorkshire who hopes his teaching background may give him the upper hand in the series.

As he is a teacher, Joe's life is "based around planning". He explained: "I have to plan for every moment, every possible question, everything that could go wrong. So, I think I'm already going to be in that mode, and I think it will be helpful.

"I think I'll be more tactical with things. I think I'll read between the lines, I won't listen to just what's being said, I'll think about what's not being said."

Why did Joe apply for The Traitors?

After tuning into The Traitors with his flatmate, Joe became so invested in the game, and admitted it "looks so fun to do".

In an interview with the BBC, Joe said: "I think I felt like most people that have watched it, it's such a fun show. I'm one of those armchair viewers that with so many shows over the years always sits there and says, 'Oh, I could do that. I'd enjoy that.'

"I used to love reality TV growing up, but I've not watched it properly in years. I watch EastEnders so I was watching iPlayer, and this came on automatically after.

"I'd caught up on EastEnders, I was making a coffee, and I remember saying to my flatmate, 'I'm not watching whatever this is, turn it over.' And then we were drawn in and we just got so invested in it. It was like real life Cluedo, it just looks so fun to do. It's puzzles and clues and a big old whodunnit."

Is Joe from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Joe from The Traitors on Instagram @joe.t.scott.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

