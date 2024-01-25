Sharing a picture of herself in a look that's set to be revealed in tonight's (Thursday 25th January) episode, Winkleman wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "The Traitors continues tonight at 9. This fringed object will be in the @comicrelief auction in March. It’s very good for twirling."

While the eye-catching fringed ensemble is definitely a focal point of the sneak peek, we also get a look at some of the scary masked and hooded figures that will be appearing in tonight's episode.

Their differing gold necklaces could point at something to come in the challenge, but as to what said challenge will entail, we'll just have to wait and see.

More like this

The good news for any avid Winkleman wardrobe fans, though, is that the outfit is set to be in the Comic Relief auction in March - so keep an eye out!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

The most recent episode of The Traitors saw newly acquired Traitor Ross not exactly luck out when it came to avenging his mother Diane's death, and he was banished by his fellow players. Not before revealing his secret to the group of shocked contestants, though.

As for who could be murdered by Harry and Andrew, it's all to play for as they set their sights on Mollie, Jaz and Zack.

If you're worried about the series coming to an end, there's no real need to be - as more outings from The Traitors are set to be added to BBC iPlayer following the end of this run.

Directly following the finale and the final episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked on Friday evening, The Traitors Australia will air on BBC Three and iPlayer.

But that's not all, as The Traitors US and New Zealand are set to be released on iPlayer later this year, too.

The Traitors: 100% Faithful - Harry's winning streak and final predictions

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.