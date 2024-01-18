So far, two Traitors have been banished and nine Faithfuls have been either banished or murdered, and with the Traitors now having the chance to recruit, the odds are stacked up against the Faithfuls, unless they work out those double-crossing them first.

Amongst the remaining Faithfuls is Jasmine, who has remained in the game since the very start. At the moment, it seems the Traitors are preoccupied with other contestants, which gives Jasmine the advantage to work out the truth.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Jasmine.

Who is Jasmine?

Age: 26

Job: Sales executive

Location: London

Jasmine first applied for The Traitors as she believed she'd be "great" at it.

"I work in sales so I'm a professional truth embezzler, which is kind of my tagline," she said in a Q&A ahead of her appearance on the show.

"I also think that ultimately, I have the personality to do well. I'm very personable, and people tend to want to befriend me a lot which is how you get people on side. It's a game of making allies, isn't it? You don't want people to vote you out."

Jasmine has struck up friendships with the other Faithfuls on the show, which could definitely prove in her favour if she were ever chosen to be a Traitor.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"If I had to curse out someone's family on national television, I don't think I would do that. But within the game, I don't think there’s anything I wouldn't do. If I have to eliminate someone, if I have to steal the big pot of money, that's absolutely fine. I know that in the last series, when Wilfred made it to the end, he actually just really struggled with the whole idea.

"He'd built himself up for three weeks but when it got to crunch time, he felt really guilty. I think I’d be ok; I think that's what I'm here for. Especially for the second series, people are expecting a little bit more. Everyone else is out to get the same prize. So, if I limit myself and say, 'I wouldn't do this or that' then I'm putting myself at a disadvantage against someone else who's more willing to backstab me."

More like this

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I think my game plan as a Faithful would just be to try and be as open and friendly as possible. I’m naturally very empathetic so I'm a person that people can confide in and go towards if they want advice.

"I think it will come organically for me too because if they feel like they're in a safe space, they might share things with me. I’d then be able to read people and start to weed them out."

The Traitors season 2 continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

