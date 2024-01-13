Having been given the secret murder mission of delivering a poison chalice to an unsuspecting Faithful, Traitors Harry, Paul and Miles set to work to convince someone to take a sip from it.

Taking far too long to locate the set of books with the chalice in, viewers were left on tenterhooks waiting to see just who the trio had selected to be murdered. Miles was given the task of trying to get a Faithful to drink from the chalice and as he returned to the bar area, it became all too clear that his sights were firmly set on Diane.

Harry said: "The person we murdered tonight is the person I was going to bring up in the turret anyway. It was someone that's actually a really big character, someone that people love and it's another spanner in the works."

Evie, Miles and Diane went to get some more wine but ultimately, the drink choice would be Diane's undoing. As Miles pretended he wanted regular rosé, Diane admitted that she'd take the fizzy version of the wine from him. The swap was made but the episode abruptly ended so the future of Diane hangs in the balance until next week's episode.

And it's safe to say that the public have been going wild over the cliffhanger, with viewers worrying about Diane's fate. One viewer posted a gif of a crying Rylan, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Begging they timed out killing her I BEG."

Similarly, another viewer pointed out that the fact we've been left on a cliffhanger could actually point to a more iconic plot twist. The user shared a clip of Eastenders' Nish pouring his own poisoned wine onto a plate of food to Suki's horror, but could Diane have cottoned on to Miles?

RadioTimes.com's very own executive editor Morgan Jeffery highlighted the fact that Diane's last words (if they are) would be an iconic way to bow out, nonetheless.

But one user also pointed out the fact that after taking the wine, Diane could very well pour it into her own glass meaning that mission hasn't been accomplished and the Traitors would fail.

As for whether Diane will really be murdered or not, viewers will just have to tune into next week's episodes and see if Miles has been successful in his plan. But with Evie and Zack around, could Miles actually be found out sooner rather than later?

Diane has gone from strength to strength in the new series, having delighted viewers with the reveal that her and Ross are mother and son. But in last night's episode, Diane also triumphed in the night-time challenge, bagging plenty of money and dodging the lights in the process.

With the finale air date having now been confirmed, we're only a couple of weeks away until we find out who will take home the cash prize and whether or not the Faithfuls will be able to sniff out Traitors before then.

Episodes 1-6 of The Traitors season 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episode 7 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 17th January at 9pm.

