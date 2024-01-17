Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Anthony said: "You see, Jaz is very strategically clever. I like him. He's a silent assassin, because he's going around saying Paul, and that if he goes, go after Uncle Paul.

"So naturally, that gets back to Uncle Paul. He's now navigated not being murdered at night. And second of all, he doesn't look like he's going to get banished. So he's managed to navigate this very nicely by doing a reverse bluff."

He continued: "I think that the only thing they can do is to try to create something to implicate Jaz, try to find a way to you know, but that's only if he trips up himself.

"At the moment, the way it is, it's not so easy, but you've got to wait for something for him to trip by himself... He is somebody, I think, that will go a long way – if not all the way."

Following Ash's banishment, during which she was revealed as a Traitor, Jaz became suspicious of Paul. He's since shared this doubt with the rest of the Traitors season 2 cast and raised his concerns at the roundtable, prompting Paul to pull him aside for a chat. However, as Paul confronted Jaz, he mentioned Harry, which also raised some red flags for Jaz.

Jaz. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Anthony also had his suspicions of Paul and says that he and Jaz had planned to have a chat about it.

"We were going to have a conversation and then it just never happened. And I believe that that means we were on the same page, but it just never happened, unfortunately. And I can understand this.

"It's so difficult, but you have got to be careful."

On why he didn't pursue Paul, Anthony added: "Well, you see, it's democracy. This game is either death by democracy or death by dagger – pick your poison, pun intended.

"So you need enough people to vote, especially at the start of the game. You need enough people to go with. You can't be the only person standing out, so you've got a sort of time it. When I put a few things on the table, it was to see who is going to run with this!"

