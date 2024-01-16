While it certainly looks as though Diane could be murdered in tomorrow's episode, fans have been crossing their fingers that she has figured out what Miles is up to.

Recently banished Faithful Anthony exclusively chatted to RadioTimes.com about the cliffhanger, admitting: "I'll tell you what, I am on the edge of my seat because obviously after I'm banished, I know nothing. I’m like every other viewer."

He continued: "I’m like 'OMG, is that what went down?' Okay, now, is she going to drink it? Is she going to? I really don't know if she's going to drink it, but it looks that way.

"But now in this game, you've got to expect the unexpected, so it wouldn't surprise me if at the last minute, she gives it to someone else and goes, actually have a taste of that. It wouldn't surprise me."

Miles, Diane and Evie. BBC

Anthony added: "And Miles just standing there going ‘would you like this?' and handing her the chalice… I just have to say fair play to the entire cast. It’s really tough and I think everyone’s done a brilliant job."

Anthony was one of only a couple of people to suspect Traitor Paul and voice his opinion to the group at the roundtable but it did him no favours as people started to suspect Anthony of being a Traitor himself.

The Faithfuls cited reasons about his personality changing since first meeting him and that he diverted questions about who he thought was a Traitor.

Despite telling them that they'd be wasting a vote on him, Anthony was banished last week following the murder of Tracey. But in that very same episode, we were left on the ultimate cliffhanger as Paul, Harry and Miles had to decide on who to murder and settled on Diane.

The Traitors season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com for her weekly column, Hannah's Traitors Diary and delivered her verdict on whether Diane is dead or not.

Hannah said: "She looked like she wanted that sparkling rosé – God love her, what a hun! I don't know. I think she might have gone. It's so funny, like, 'Here, drink out of this weird looking chalice that no one's ever seen around the castle before.' I think she's drank it. I think our Diane, Princess Diane as everyone's calling her, has gone."

While some fans have also spoken out about the gap between episodes airing, Paul has since taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to assure fans to strap in for more drama to come.

Paul quoted a tweet that read, "How is it still two days till The Traitors," and responded, "You’ll be thankful for the days off after you witness what’s coming."

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

