Brand is the second Rugby League star to join the Love Island cast in recent years, with former Castleford Tigers player Jacques O'Neill appearing in 2022.

The Love Island hopeful has put his rugby league career on hold to appear on the show.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Keanan ahead of his Love Island appearance.

Keanan Brand – key facts

Age: 24

Job: Rugby player

From: Wigan

Instagram: @keabrand

What rugby league team does Keanan Brand play for?

Keanan is currently contracted to Super League side Leigh Leopards.

The club is yet to comment on his involvement following the news that he’s heading to South Africa to appear on Love Island.

Keanan came through the Widnes Vikings academy, making 34 appearances for the Championship side.

He went on to join Warrington Wolves, making three appearances, and then Leigh.

The rugby league player was involved in Leigh’s successful 2021 campaign, scoring 14 tries in 36 games for the side.

Why did Keanan Brand want to take part in Love Island?

Keanan has said he wanted to join the show to find love.

Talking about the vibes he'll bring to the villa, he describe himself as "Energetic, caring and happy go lucky."

He continued: "I’ve got the gift of the gab so I will definitely bring some fun. I want to go in, have a great time and find love!"

Is Keanan Brand on Instagram?

Yes, the Love Island 2023 contestant can be found on Instagram at the handle @keabrand and already has 15,000 followers.

This year the show has rolled out new Love Island social media rules asking the islanders to pause posting content on their accounts during their stay in the villa rather than having a family member or friend monitoring their pages while they're away.

However, if they wish, Love Island fans can still look back through Brand's old posts.

What is Keanan looking for in a partner?

Talking about his type, Keanan told ITV: "Personality is massive for me, I want a girl who is polite and has good morals. I like someone I can bounce off, so they need to have lots of energy."

He continued: "Samie is my number one, if I could draw my perfect girl based on looks it would be her. I think she’s looking for someone that is cheeky and confident, and that’s me! May the best man win.

"Jessie is also up there. I know she’s with Will but I think me and her will get on well."

