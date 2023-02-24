Tonight (24th February), Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand will join the Love Island 2023 cast , and their arrival is sure to ruffle some feathers.

We might be approaching the Love Island 2o23 final , but that hasn't stopped the bombshells rocking up.

Ahead of their debut, Rosie revealed that she has her eye on not one, but three boys - Casey O'Gorman, Tom Clare and Kai Fagan, who are all coupled up.

So, whose toes will Rosie be stepping on?

Here's everything you need to know about Rosie Seabrook as she joins Love Island season 9.

Rosie Seabrook- Key facts

Keanan and Rosie on Love Island. ITV

Age: 24

From: Buckinghamshire

Job: Industry placement advisor

Is Rosie on Instagram?

Rosie is on Instagram, and can be followed at @rosieseabrook.

She's very active on social media and shares lots of photos to keep her followers up-to-date.

Why did Rosie want to take part in Love Island?

Rosie is looking for a man with a "good personality".

"Personality is the main thing for me; they need to be funny. I can’t be with someone that doesn’t make me laugh," she said.

So, which one of the boys does she like the look of?

"There’s a few. Casey, he’s got the personality and looks that I always go for. I’m unsure if he’s got the height but I can let that slide because he’s got everything else. I also like Tom, he’s very good looking and tall. I feel like there is more to him, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. Kai is also very attractive, so I want to get to know him," she added.

And Rosie isn't afraid to step on anyone's toes, saying: "It’s not usually in my nature but it’s something I’m going to need to do, so I will go about it in the nicest way possible. If I like a boy I’m not going to let someone else get in the way."

