Here to unpack everything – from the winter season's lower ratings to which couple is the most compatible – are RadioTimes.com 's Lauren Morris and Radio Times magazine 's Laura Rutkowski in the final Love Island Lowdown for season 9.

There are just hours to go until Love Island crowns its season 9 winner but with just four couples left and one last public vote to go, who will viewers want to inherit the title from last year's champs Ekin-Su and Davide?

Wrapping up the Love Island companion show, Lauren and Laura are breaking down the relationship histories of our four contending couples and predicting just how well they'll do in tonight's vote, as well as giving their take on who should be the winter 2023 winners.

Maya Jama on Love Island. ©ITV Plc

They'll also take a look at why season 9 hasn't drawn in as many fans as the previous summer seasons, debating over whether the divisions within this year's cast could have anything to do with it.

Tonight's final will see what Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare got up to on their last full day in the villa while host Maya Jama discusses each of the couple's journeys throughout the saucy season.

From shock dumpings, love triangles and all the chaos of Casa Amor, it's been a busy nine weeks on ITV2 as we've watched 35 singles enter the Cape Town villa in search of love.

Out of the remaining contestants, six have been on the show since season 9's first episode on 16th January, while bombshell Samie made her debut on Day 14 and Sanam has hung on since Casa Amor.

The Love Island finale airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

