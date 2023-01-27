We've seen seven bombshells enter the villa throughout the season so far and waved goodbye to three islanders ( David Salako , Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani ), and although romantic connections are getting stronger day by day, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the singles.

We're nearing the end of Love Island 2023's second week in South Africa and what a fortnight it's been!

After the dramatic arrival of newest additions Spencer Wilks and Ellie Spence at the start of last night's recoupling, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins's romance hit a bump in the road thanks to Ellie picking Ron at the firepit. Is his head turning for the business development executive?

Spencer on Love Island. ©ITV Plc

The episode began with e-commerce business owner Spencer and Ellie arriving in the villa, where they were given first pick in the recoupling. Ellie wasn't afraid to ruffle feathers by going for Ron and saying that he hasn't met his match yet, causing Lana to whisper under her breath: "Come off it."

Next up it was Spencer, who chose Olivia Hawkins in the recoupling – perfect timing for the ring girl, whose options were dwindling after Haris was dumped and Tom Clare started gravitating more towards Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

Speaking of which, Tom unsurprisingly picked Zara, while Will Young broke his friendship couple curse by choosing Jessie Wynter – hopefully the pair will last!

As for the rest of the islanders, Shaq Muhammad chose Tanya Manhenga and Kai Fagan chose Tanyel Revan, leaving Aaron Waters to choose Lana, telling her to 'keep her head up' despite the Ron-Ellie drama.

During their first proper chat, Ron revealed to Ellie that he would be open to getting to know her despite telling Lana that he was still focused on her – he's playing a dangerous game!

The next morning, the islanders were treated to a brunch on the terrace, after which Ellie pulled Tom for a chat (to the disappointment of Zara). While she let the semi-pro footballer know that she was interested, she soon moved on to clear the air with Lana.

While Ellie admitted that her comment about Ron not meeting his match was "savage", she added that in her opinion, she didn't see any "sparks flying" between the two. The awkward exchange ended with Lana defending her and Ron's relationship, saying that Ellie was wrong about them.

If you thought that was tense, it's only going to get worse in tonight's episode. The first-look preview saw Lana tell Ron that she wasn't interested in a love triangle before Ron admits that he's messed things up. Will they be able to mend their relationship? We'll have to tune in to find out.

