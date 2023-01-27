Though the Hideaway has featured in previous editions of the reality series, this year it is particularly luxurious in its own standalone building and boasting a private plunge pool for a secluded dip.

Calling all Love Island fans – RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that the brand new Hideaway Retreat and Treehouse locations will make their debut in tonight's episode, with two singletons spending some quality time in each.

Meanwhile, the Treehouse is a never-before-seen area on Love Island, being a shady sanctuary within the stunning scenery that South Africa naturally has to offer.

Both are the perfect place for two islanders to enjoy some 1-1 time, although unsurprisingly, ITV is keeping tight-lipped on who exactly is partnered up for these excursions tonight.

Whoever it is, there will likely be drama as a result, with emotions running high as the remaining contestants seek to avoid being dumped from the villa.

Earlier this week, Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani became the latest dumped islanders, with incoming bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters being the ones to make the final decision.

Previously, former bombshell and Essex money adviser David Salako also left after failing to steal Tanya Manhenga away from her initial partner Shaq Muhammad.

As of last night, the Love Island 2023 couples are Ron and Ellie, Spencer and Olivia, Shaq and Tanya, Tom and Zara, Kai and Tanyel, Will and Jessie, and Aaron and Lana.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2. ITV

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

